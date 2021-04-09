Fireflies Search for 2021 National Anthem Performers

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that fans can now audition to perform the National Anthem for Fireflies regular season home games in 2021. The Fireflies are seeking soloists and groups of all ages to perform the Anthem.

Auditions will not be in-person in 2021, as they have been in years past, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Instead, those interested in auditioning can submit their audition tape online at ColumbiaFireflies.com. Those who have performed in the past must audition again.

Audition tapes must be submitted online via ColumbiaFireflies.com by the end of the day on Sunday, April 18th.

The Fireflies host 60 home games between May 11 and September 16. Performances during the season are not guaranteed to everyone that auditions. Those that are selected to perform will receive four complimentary tickets to the game for the night of their performance. If anyone has any questions or concerns, they may email Halle West at hwest@columbiafireflies.com.

For more information about the upcoming 2021 season, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

