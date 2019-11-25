Fireflies Release Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule

November 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today released the details of their Twelve Days of Christmas holiday ticket plans. With the purchase of any new ticket membership over the course of the twelve days, fans will earn an exclusive Fireflies experience redeemable during the 2020 season. Each of the twelve days will feature a different experience, with a limited number of each experience being available each day. The ticket memberships will go on sale each morning at 9am and will be available for purchase until 5pm or sold out.

The Twelve Days of Christmas will begin on December 5 and conclude on December 16. Each experience comes with certain restrictions which will be posted online in the description of each experience, so fans are encouraged to read the descriptions carefully before purchase. Each experience can only be redeemed on a day included in the purchased ticket membership.

The Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule is as follows:

December 5: Have a pre-game catch on the field

December 6: Join the Fireflies Manager for the lineup exchange

December 7: A one-hour session in the Fireflies Batting Cages

December 8: Throw a ceremonial first pitch

December 9: Club Lounge Passes Upgrade for one game

December 10: Join the Fireflies Broadcast OR be the Public Address Announcer for one inning

December 11: Have Mason attend one of your events

December 12: Receive a 2020 team signed baseball

December 13: Be an honorary bat boy or bat girl for an inning

December 14: Watch Fireflies Batting Practice from the field

December 15: Enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat upgrade for one night

December 16: Dance with the Fly Guys

Download the Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule Here

The sale of all ticket memberships will be online only. Membership plans start as low as $70. Fans who purchase a membership during the twelve days will be contacted by a Fireflies Account Representative to schedule their experience. Twelve Days of Christmas ticket memberships can be purchased online here.

Individual Tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale in February.

