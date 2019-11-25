Fireflies Release Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule
November 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today released the details of their Twelve Days of Christmas holiday ticket plans. With the purchase of any new ticket membership over the course of the twelve days, fans will earn an exclusive Fireflies experience redeemable during the 2020 season. Each of the twelve days will feature a different experience, with a limited number of each experience being available each day. The ticket memberships will go on sale each morning at 9am and will be available for purchase until 5pm or sold out.
The Twelve Days of Christmas will begin on December 5 and conclude on December 16. Each experience comes with certain restrictions which will be posted online in the description of each experience, so fans are encouraged to read the descriptions carefully before purchase. Each experience can only be redeemed on a day included in the purchased ticket membership.
The Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule is as follows:
December 5: Have a pre-game catch on the field
December 6: Join the Fireflies Manager for the lineup exchange
December 7: A one-hour session in the Fireflies Batting Cages
December 8: Throw a ceremonial first pitch
December 9: Club Lounge Passes Upgrade for one game
December 10: Join the Fireflies Broadcast OR be the Public Address Announcer for one inning
December 11: Have Mason attend one of your events
December 12: Receive a 2020 team signed baseball
December 13: Be an honorary bat boy or bat girl for an inning
December 14: Watch Fireflies Batting Practice from the field
December 15: Enjoy an All-You-Can-Eat upgrade for one night
December 16: Dance with the Fly Guys
Download the Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule Here
The sale of all ticket memberships will be online only. Membership plans start as low as $70. Fans who purchase a membership during the twelve days will be contacted by a Fireflies Account Representative to schedule their experience. Twelve Days of Christmas ticket memberships can be purchased online here.
Individual Tickets for the 2020 season will go on sale in February.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from November 25, 2019
- Fireflies Release Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule - Columbia Fireflies
- New Field Staff to Lead 2020 Shorebirds - Delmarva Shorebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbia Fireflies Stories
- Fireflies Release Twelve Days of Christmas Schedule
- Chicharrones de Columbia to Return in 2020
- Fireflies Launch 36 Hour Flash Sale for All 2020 Fireworks Games
- Fireflies Announce 2020 Game Times and Promotional Highlights
- Mason in Search of a Trick-Or-Treating Partner