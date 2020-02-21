Fireflies Release Additions to Promotional Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C.- Last week, the Columbia Fireflies released their full promotional schedule for 2020. Below fans can find the date by date promotional calendar featuring some new additions to the schedule. The 2020 season now includes 10 giveaways, 21 firework nights and 12 Budweiser Thirsty ThursdaysTM. Every Thursday will also now feature themed trivia or live music at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar.

April

April 9th - 12th Fireflies 2020 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (All fans, while supplies last)

April 9th Opening Night with Live Music*

April 10th Military Appreciation Night ft. Military Hero Baseball Card Set Giveaway

pres. by All South Federal Credit Union (First 1,000 fans)*

April 11th BirdZerk!*

April 23rd Star Wars Trivia by King Entertainment

April 24th Mason's Birthday Bash & Fireflies T-shirt Giveaway pres. by Founders FCU

(First 1,500 fans)

April 25th Halfway to Halloween*

May

May 7th Live Music

May 8th - 10th Copa de la DiversiÃ³n

May 21st Marvel Movie Trivia by King Entertainment

May 22nd Fireflies T-shirt Giveaway (First 1,250 fans)

May 23rd Star Wars Night*

June

June 4th Fort Jackson Night & Disney Trivia

June 11th Pride Night & Live Music*

June 12th Capes and Villains Night*

June 13th - 14th Negro League Celebration

June 13th Daniel Davis, contemporary violinist*

June 25th Harry Potter Trivia by King Entertainment

June 26th Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob SquarePants & SpongeBob

SquarePants Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

June 27th Princess Knight*

June 28th Post-Game Fireworks presented by NewSpring Church

July

July 4th ZOOperstars! & Independence Day Celebration pres. by Encompass Health*

July 16th Live Music

July 17th First Responders Night*

July 18th A Night Under the Big Top featuring The Human Cannonball*

July 30th The Office Trivia by King Entertainment

July 31st Copa de la DiversiÃ³n & Chicharrones Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway

(First 1,000 fans)

August

August 1st Copa de la DiversiÃ³n & ZOOperstars!*

August 2nd Copa de la DiversiÃ³n

August 7th Stand Up to Cancer Night*

August 8th Wands and Wizards Night*

August 13th Live Music

August 20th Stanger Things Trivia by King Entertainment

August 21st Back to School Night & Fireflies Lunch Box Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

August 22nd 50's Night & Faith and Family Night feat. Chris Singleton*

September

September 1st *NEW* Bobbl'ection Giveaway** (First 1,000 fans may choose a

presidential bobblehead to cast their "vote")

September 3rd Grateful Dead Night & T-shirt Giveaway (First 1,250 fans)*

September 4th Everybody Love Everybody Night & T-shirt Giveaway (First 1,250 fans)*

*Post-Game Fireworks Show

**Bobbl'ection will feature bobbleheads of the presidential candidate representing the Republican and Democratic parties (500 of each). The first 1,000 fans will have the opportunity to pick a bobblehead, and each time a bobblehead is chosen it counts as a vote for that candidate. The winner of the Bobbl'ection will be announced at the end of the game.

Individual tickets for the 2020 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2020 season are still available for purchase. Memberships start as low as $70. Partial plans are now available for purchase in the Bullpen Boxes. To reserve your seats, contact the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487, visit the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park or visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

