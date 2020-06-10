Fireflies Now Selling Mystery Boxes

Columbia, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the launch of a new Mystery Box program available exclusively online on the Mason Jar Team Store. Each box will contain a mixture of merchandise items and past giveaway items with a minimum retail value of over $60. Fans can choose a one-, two- or three-month membership for $35, $65 and $90, respectively. Each month, three lucky boxes will be selected at random and will include an autographed baseball from a former Fireflies player, or team; some may even contain an autographed ball from a Hall of Famer.

"The Mystery Box is a fun new way to receive Fireflies merchandise," said Fireflies Merchandise Manager Mallory Turnbull. "Each month, we have assembled a different blend of items - from baseball hats to t-shirts and everything in between. This is a fun opportunity to surprise yourself or a friend with a great monthly package."

The Mystery Box promotion will run from June to September. Fans who place their order before the 15th of each month will have their boxes shipped shortly thereafter. Orders placed after the 15th will be shipped on the final day of the month.

For more information about the Fireflies Mystery Box, visit the online Mason Jar Team Store.

