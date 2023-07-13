Fireflies Looking for First Responders to Honor In-Game

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies are looking for eight local First Responders to honor in-game as Heroes of the Inning on First Responders Night presented by South University at Segra Park August 11. A First Responder qualifies as any firefighter, law enforcement officer, paramedic, emergency medical technician or any other professional who responds to fire, medical, hazardous material or other similar emergencies.

Fans can submit their nominations. Those selected as "Heroes of the Inning" will be contacted directly by a Fireflies representative. Honorees chosen will be given two reserved tickets to the Friday, August 11 game vs the Charleston RiverDogs. Submissions are due by Wednesday, August 2.

