Fireflies Launch New Volunteer Fundraising Opportunity

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced a new in-game volunteer program to help benefit local organizations seeking ways to fundraise. The Fireflies are looking for dedicated volunteers who are passionate about giving back to the community to join the Fireflies gameday team. Organizations who participate in the Volunteer Fundraising Program will work alongside Fireflies staff members in a concession stand or in the SCU Kids Zone during Fireflies games to raise money for their organization, event or cause. Organizations eligible for the program include, but are not limited to, Parent Teacher Associations, Booster Clubs, Community Event Planning Committees, Rotary Clubs and other Non-Profit Organizations.

The Volunteer Fundraising Program requires each organization to provide a minimum of six (6) volunteers to work four (4) games during the upcoming 2022 season. After volunteers complete their four games of service, the Fireflies will donate $750 to their organization in recognition of their time. Should organizations have more than six volunteers, the Fireflies will donate an additional $125 for each volunteer who participates in the program.

"This program provides a unique opportunity for fans to see what it's like to help make life-long memories at Segra Park from our Game Day worker's perspective," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "It is also a great way for us to give back to different non-profits and organizations in our community. We're really excited to have a positive impact on a lot of different organizations in the Midlands through the launch of this volunteer program."

Fireflies home games are primarily staffed by the Fireflies Gameday Experience Team who help make a trip to Segra Park an unforgettable experience for hundreds of thousands of fans each year. Volunteers in the Volunteer Fundraising Program will work right alongside Gameday Experience Team members. In concessions, volunteers will work in various locations throughout the ballpark running registers and assisting with food and order preparation. In the SCU Kids Zone, volunteers will assist with Kids Zone ticket sales and will work to ensure the safety of children on the inflatables.

Organizations can learn more and sign up for the new Volunteer Fundraising Program online here.

The Fireflies 2022 season begins at Segra Park Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets (the Class-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves) and features a post-game firework show. Tickets for Opening Night, and all 2022 Fireflies home games, are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or by visiting the Fireflies Box Office in-person at Segra Park. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12 and premium seating options are available starting at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability.

