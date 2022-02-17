Fireflies Individual Game Tickets on Sale February 24

February 17, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that individual tickets for all Fireflies 2022 regular season home games, including Opening Weekend and July 4, will go on sale Thursday, February 24 at 10 am. Opening Night for the Fireflies 2022 campaign is slated for Friday, April 8 at 7:05 pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets, a World Series Champion Atlanta Braves affiliate.

Individual game ticket prices start at $5 per person. Individual game ticket prices range from $5 to $12. Premium seating options are available and start at $14 per person. All tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are based upon availability. There is a 14-ticket purchase limit per order. More detailed ticket information, and a seating map of Segra Park, can found online.

Fans will be able to buy tickets online at FirefliesTickets.com, by calling the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or in person at the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park. For those fans who buy in-person on Thursday, February 24 there will be food trucks and live music at Segra Park in celebration of the start of the season. The first 500 fans to purchase tickets in-person at the Fireflies Box Office on the 24th will also walk away with a free Fireflies hat; one hat per purchase.

The Fireflies 2022 promotional calendar features a full slate of promotions for fans of all ages, whether that is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday, White Claw Wednesday, Budweiser Thirsty ThursdayTM, Freebie Friday, Fireworks and Theme Night Saturday or Sunday Funday. Fans will see 14 post-game fireworks shows and be able to grab 11 Fireflies giveaways throughout the season.

Some other top promotional calendar highlights on the schedule for 2022 include Star Wars Night (May 7), A Night Under the Big Top (July 23), Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night (August 27) and fan-favorite Grateful Dead Night (September 9). The Fireflies will become Los Chicharrones de Columbia May 20-22 for Copa de la Diversión weekend presented by Southern Recipe Small Batch and the team will become the Newark Eagles June 17-19 for Negro League Weekend. The full promotional calendar, including all theme nights and giveaways, will be released February 21.

For more information on the Fireflies upcoming 2022 season or events happening at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.