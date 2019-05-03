Fireflies Game Notes: May 3 vs. Lexington (Game 27)
May 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release
Columbia Fireflies (8-18) vs. Lexington Legends (12-14)
RHP Willy Taveras (2-2, 4.15) vs. RHP Jon Heasley (3-0, 1.93)
Fri., May 3, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 27
LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App
WATCH: MiLB.TV
LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies suffered their first 1-0 defeat of the year on Thursday at the hands of the South Atlantic League's best, the Delmarva Shorebirds (who are now 20-4). Jose Butto was brilliant on the mound, though. Columbia's starter logged 5.2 shut-out innings and scattered just four hits. Butto has now not allowed an earned run in three of his last four outings.
TWICE IS NICE: Wagner Lagrange was at it again on Thursday. Columbia's outfielder tallied a pair of hits. The Dominican Republic native now has six multi-hit games this year, tied for the team lead.
EMPLOYEES OF THE MONTH: Ronny Mauricio (.286) led all hitters in batting average and Simeon Woods-Richardson led all starters in ERA (1.23) in the month of April. Mauricio led the team in hits (26) and tallied three doubles. Woods-Richardson didn't walk a single batter in five starts (14.2 IP). The right-hander posted 22 strikeouts also.
FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2019
- Fireflies Game Notes: May 3 vs. Lexington (Game 27) - Columbia Fireflies
- Hagerstown Suns Game Notes - Hagerstown Suns
- Fourth Annual 'Legends in the South' Braves-Yankees Alumni Rosters Announced - Charleston RiverDogs
- Game Notes (May 3) - West Virginia Power
- Braves Salvage Series Finale in 5-3 Win over Grasshoppers - Rome Braves
- Greenville Drops Series Finale to Hickory Thursday - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.