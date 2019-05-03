Fireflies Game Notes: May 3 vs. Lexington (Game 27)

May 3, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





Columbia Fireflies (8-18) vs. Lexington Legends (12-14)

RHP Willy Taveras (2-2, 4.15) vs. RHP Jon Heasley (3-0, 1.93)

Fri., May 3, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 27

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: The Fireflies suffered their first 1-0 defeat of the year on Thursday at the hands of the South Atlantic League's best, the Delmarva Shorebirds (who are now 20-4). Jose Butto was brilliant on the mound, though. Columbia's starter logged 5.2 shut-out innings and scattered just four hits. Butto has now not allowed an earned run in three of his last four outings.

TWICE IS NICE: Wagner Lagrange was at it again on Thursday. Columbia's outfielder tallied a pair of hits. The Dominican Republic native now has six multi-hit games this year, tied for the team lead.

EMPLOYEES OF THE MONTH: Ronny Mauricio (.286) led all hitters in batting average and Simeon Woods-Richardson led all starters in ERA (1.23) in the month of April. Mauricio led the team in hits (26) and tallied three doubles. Woods-Richardson didn't walk a single batter in five starts (14.2 IP). The right-hander posted 22 strikeouts also.

FOLLOW THE LAW: Keith Law, senior baseball writer at ESPN, ranked Columbia's roster as the 7th-most "Loaded Roster" in all of Minor League Baseball. Law recognized the fact Columbia's roster includes the Mets' third, fourth and fifth-rated prospects (infielders Ronny Mauricio, Mark Vientos and Shervyen Newton, respectively), New York's past two second-round draft choices (RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson, Vientos) and the system's ninth-rated prospect, left-hander Thomas Szapucki (drafted in the fifth round in 2015). The roster also features 26th (Baseball America) and 27th-rated prospects Chris Viall and Christian James. The prospect rankings are according to MLB.com unless otherwise noted.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.