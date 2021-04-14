Fireflies Announce Full 2021 Promotional Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies today released the full promotional schedule for the 2021 season. Opening Night is slated for Tuesday, May 11 at 7:05pm versus the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves).

2021 will see the return of fan favorite daily promotions. Tuesdays will remain $2 Tuesdays, offering $2 hot dogs, popcorn and fountain sodas all night long. Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesdays are back as well. Fans can bring their dogs with them to Segra Park every Wednesday Night. Waivers are required and dogs must stay in the Bojangles' Berm areas.

Each homestand will also boast a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday TM. During those nights and new this season, fans can now purchase $2 Bud Light Pints at the Budweiser Bowtie Bar all night long. Half-priced draft beer and fountain sodas will be available throughout the stadium as well.

Friday nights at Segra Park will all be giveaway nights. There will be a total of 11 giveaways this season, including Opening Week, all Fridays and one additional giveaway scheduled for Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, May 30. Giveaways are scheduled as follows:

Tues. May 11 - Sun. May 16: 2021 Magnet Schedule pres. by Columbia Metropolitan Airport

Friday, May 28: T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Sunday, May 30: Military Hero Card Set Giveaway pres. by AllSouth Federal Credit Union

Friday, June 18: T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, June 25: T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 9: T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 23: T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, August 6: Chicharrones Sugar Skull Bobblehead giveaway

Friday, August 13: T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Friday, September 3: T-Shirt Giveaway pres. by The COMET (first 1,000) fans

Friday, September 17: T-Shirt Giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Every Saturday night game at Segra Park will feature post-game fireworks and a theme night. In total, the Fireflies will host 19 theme nights and 10 fireworks shows this season.

Saturday, May 15: We Are Fireflies Celebration*

Saturday, May 28* - Sunday, May 29: Welcome to Royalty Weekend

Sunday, May 30: Military Appreciation Night pres. by AllSouth Federal Credit Union

Thursday, June 17: First Responders Night

Saturday, June 19* - Sunday, June 20: Negro League Celebration

Thursday, June 24: Pride Night

Saturday, June 26: Early Independence Day Celebration*

Saturday, July 10: Capes and Villains Night*

Thursday, July 22: Frontline Workers Appreciation Night

Saturday, July 24: Princess Knight pres. by Lowes Foods*

Friday, August 6 - Sunday, August 8: Copa de la Diversión (Los Chicharrones are back!)

Thursday, August 12: Teachers Appreciation Night

Friday, August 13: The 13th in the Upside Down

Saturday, August 14: Faith & Family Night feat. Chris Singleton pres. by CIU*

Friday, September 3: College Colors Night pres. by The COMET and Soda Cap Connector

Saturday, September 4: 2000s Night*

Thursday, September 16: St. Pat's at Segra Park

Friday, September 17: Grateful Dead Night

Saturday, September 18: Wands & Wizards Night pres. by Blanchard Machinery*

*Post-Game Fireworks

The full 2021 promotional calendar can be found online here. All promotions are subject to change and any changes will be announced via Fireflies social media channels and webpages.

