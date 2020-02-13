Fireflies Announce Full 2020 Promotional Schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C.- The Columbia Fireflies today released the full promotional schedule for their 2020 season. The Fireflies open at Segra Park on Thursday, April 9th at 7:05 p.m. against the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants). Opening Night this season is a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday™ featuring half priced draft beer and fountain sodas plus $1 Bud Light at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar in centerfield. Opening Night festivities also include a magnet schedule giveaway for everyone in attendance and a spectacular post-game firework show. Opening Night is just the first of 21 fireworks shows this season. Post-game fireworks will light up the sky after every Saturday game, the first Friday game of each month, Opening Night, June 11, June 28 and September 3.

All daily promotions from 2019 will be returning in 2020. Sundays are Sub Station II Splash Sundays where kids can be cooled down by the Fireflies Firetruck in the Sub Station II Splash Zone. On Mondays kids eat free: all kids 12 and under will receive a voucher for a free hot dog and soda. $2 Tuesdays are returning and include $2 hot dogs, popcorn, and fountain soda, plus $2 off Sweetwater draft beer at the Sweetwater Bar. Fans can again bring their dog to the game on with them on Wednesday nights for Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesdays.

In 2020, Thursdays are once again Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays™ with $1 Bud Light all night and half priced fountain drinks and draft beer. New this season, every Thursday night will feature a different entertainment element at the Budweiser Bow Tie Bar which will either consist of music from a local band or themed trivia. The Thursday entertainment schedule is as follows:

Thursday, April 9th Live Music

Thursday, April 23rd Star Wars Trivia

Thursday, May 7th Live Music

Thursday, May 21st Marvel Movie Trivia

Thursday, June 4th Disney Trivia

Thursday, June 11th Live Music

Thursday, June 25th Harry Potter Trivia

Thursday, July 16th Live Music

Thursday, July 30th The Office Trivia

Thursday, August 13th Live Music

Thursday, August 20th Stanger Things Trivia

Thursday, September 3rd Live Music

Friday games will feature either a post-game firework show or a Fireflies giveaway. There are eight giveaways on the 2020 schedule:

Opening Weekend, April 9th-12th 2020 Magnet Schedule Giveaway (All fans, while supplies last)

Friday, April 24th T-Shirt Giveaway pres. by Founders FCU (First 1,250 fans)

Friday, May 22nd T-Shirt Giveaway (First 1,250 fans)

Friday, June 26th SpongeBob SquarePants Figurine (First 1,000 fans)

Friday, July 31st Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway (First 1,000 fans)

Friday, August 21st Lunch Box Giveaway (First 1,500 fans)

Thursday, September 3rd Fireflies Grateful Dead T-Shirt (First 1,250 fans)

Friday, September 4th Everybody Love Everybody T-Shirt (First 1,250 fans)

Saturdays at Segra Park will feature different theme nights or national entertainment acts. Returning fan favorites include Star Wars Night, Princess Knight, Grateful Dead Night and two appearances by the ZOOperstars!. This season also brings new theme nights to Segra Park, including Nickelodeon Night featuring SpongeBob SquarePants, A Night Under the Big Top featuring the Human Cannon Ball, Wands and Wizards Night and Everybody Love Everybody Night. The full Saturday Schedule is as follows:

Saturday, April 11th BirdZerk!

Saturday, April 25th Halfway to Halloween

Saturday, May 9th Copa da la DiversiÃ³n

Saturday, May 23rd Star Wars Night

Saturday, June 13th Negro League Celebration, featuring Daniel Davis

Saturday, June 27th Princess Knight

Saturday, July 4th Independence Day Celebration pres. by Encompass Health & ZOOperstars!

Saturday, July 18th A Night Under the Big Top featuring The Human Cannon Ball

Saturday, August 1st Copa da la DiversiÃ³n featuring ZOOperstars!

Saturday, August 8th Wands & Wizards Night

Saturday, August 22nd 50's Night and Faith & Family Night

Throughout the season the Fireflies will be hosting different nights to highlight and celebrate the diverse communities that make up Columbia and the Midlands. The Fireflies will once again be hosting Copa de la DiversiÃ³n, Military Appreciation Night presented by AllSouth Federal Credit Union, First Responders Night, Fort Jackson Night, Negro League Celebration and Faith and Family Night. June 11 will mark the first Pride Night held at Segra Park. Everybody Love Everybody Night on the final regular season home game of 2020 will be a culmination of it all, welcoming everyone from all walks of life back to the ballpark to celebrate and enjoy another great season of Fireflies Baseball.

"In 2020, the Fireflies will be celebrating our community each and every night at Segra Park," said Fireflies team president John Katz, "Segra Park was built by our community, for our community, and we're looking forward to creating lasting memories with everyone."

2020 season ticket memberships are available for purchase now. Plans start as low as $70. Reserve your seats by calling the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-HITS or visiting www.ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information. Fireflies individual game tickets will go on sale soon.

