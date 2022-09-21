Fireflies Announce 2023 Game Schedule

COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with the Carolina League and Minor League Baseball, today announced their 2023 schedule. The Fireflies start the 2023 campaign at home with a three game weekend series at Segra Park Thursday, April 6 through Saturday, April 8 vs the Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves). The campaign comes to a close on the road September 10 in Myrtle Beach with a six-game series vs the Pelicans (Chicago Cubs).

The Fireflies will play 132 games in 157 days, including 66 home games and 12 weekends of action at Segra Park. Like previous seasons, the Fireflies will play 6-game series, Tuesdays through Sundays. The July 3 homestand will have a different layout than the rest, beginning on Wednesday, June 28 and concluding on Tuesday, July 3. Columbia will also play two 3-game weekend series at Segra Park in 2023: Opening Weekend vs Augusta April 6-8 and following the All-Star Break, versus Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) July 14-16.

The Fireflies will welcome the Fredericksburg Nationals to Columbia for the first time during the 2023 season. Columbia plays the Washington-affiliate 12 times in 2023.

Some in-season highlights include a July 3 contest with the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park, welcoming the League-Champion Charleston RiverDogs back to Segra Park May 23-28 and August 8-13 and closing out the home slate of games against the Delmarva Shorebirds August 29-September 3.

2023 game time and promotions will be released in the coming months. Individual game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale after the new year. Fans can become Fireflies Insiders by opting in to receive text messages alerts or the monthly e-newsletter from the Fireflies for breaking news and first access to events and announcements online here. As a Fireflies Insider, fans will have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets online for 2023 home games before the general public. For all the latest news about the Columbia Fireflies or events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

