Fireflies 2020 Single Game Tickets on Sale February 20

February 17, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C. - Single game tickets for the 2020 Columbia Fireflies season will go on sale Thursday, February 20 at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased online at FirefliesTickets.com, at the Fireflies box office at Segra Park or over the phone at 803-726-HITS. Tickets for Fireflies games start as low as $5.

To add to the excitement of tickets going on sale, any fan who comes to the Fireflies Box Office to purchase tickets between 11:00am and 1:00pm on February 20 will be treated with a free hot dog for lunch.

The Fireflies kick-off their fifth season at Segra Park Thursday, April 9th with a host of promotions, including the first Budweiser Thirsty Thursdayï¿½ of the season and a 2020 magnet schedule giveaway for every fan in attendance. Fans can watch the sky glow post-game with one of the top fireworks display in the Midlands.

"Our team has really put together an incredible 2020 season for our community," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "Opening Night is right around the corner and we're looking forward to a great crowd to welcome the boys of summer back to town. If fans can't celebrate Opening Night with us on April 9th, we know that every night at Segra Park is Opening Night for someone, and our team will make each night memorable."

Last week the Fireflies released the full promotional calendar for the 2020 season. This season there will be 12 Budweiser Thirsty ThursdaysTM, six Trash the Poop Wag-Along Wednesdays, nine giveaways and 21 post-game fireworks shows. Saturdays will again feature fireworks, fun theme nights and visits from national entertainment acts. Some highlights from the 2020 promotional schedule included:

Friday, April 10: Military Appreciation Night feat. a Military Hero Card Set

Giveaway pres. by AllSouth Federal Credit Union

Friday, April 24: Fireflies T-shirt Giveaway pres. by Founders FCU

Friday - Sunday, May 8-10: Copa de la DiversiÃ³n

Saturday, May 23: Star Wars Night

Thursday, June 11: Pride Night

Saturday - Sunday, June 13-14: Negro League Celebration feat. Daniel Davis

Friday, June 26: Nickelodeon Night feat. SpongeBob SquarePants & Giveaway

Saturday, July 4: Independence Day Celebration pres. by Encompass Health

featuring the ZOOperstars!

Saturday, July 18: A Night Under the Big Top feat. The Human Cannon Ball

Friday - Sunday, July 31-August 2: Copa de la DiversiÃ³n

Saturday, August 22: 50's Night and Faith & Family Night

Thursday, September 3: Grateful Dead Night feat. T-Shirt Giveaway

Friday, September: Everybody Love Everybody Night feat. T-Shirt Giveaway

Find the Full 2020 Promotional Schedule Here

Season Ticket Memberships for the 2020 season are still available for purchase. Memberships start as low as $70. Partial plans are now available for purchase in the Bullpen Boxes. To reserve your seats, contact the Fireflies Box Office at 803-726-4487 or visit the Fireflies Box Office located at Segra Park.

Segra Park will also play host to the Battle at Bull Street on February 29. South Carolina Baseball will face-off against Clemson Baseball in the latest renewal of this intra-state baseball rivalry. First pitch is set or 3pm with gates opening at 1pm. Tickets for this game are on sale now and can be purchased at the Fireflies box office, online at FirefliesTickets.com or on the phone at 803-726-4487. Berm seating and the Palmetto Pavilion, featuring a 90-minute buffet, are still available. Battle at BullStreet Fan Fest will take place in the BullStreet District beginning at 11am and running until 5pm. Fan Fest is a free event open to the public. Clear Bag Policy applies for both Fan Fest and the game.

