Firebirds Release Inaugural Season Promotional & Theme Night Schedule

September 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The 2022-2023 promotional schedule showcases 12 nights highlighting a variety of special themes including Pride, Pink in the Rink, Hometown Heroes, Military Appreciation, Fuego's Birthday and more! Each theme night will include special events, activations and in-game programming, group packages, giveaway items and much more. In addition, several themed events will feature specialty jerseys worn by the players that will be available for purchase through online auction opportunities where fans will be able to raise and contribute funds to local charity organizations.

The full promotional schedule for the Firebirds' inaugural season includes:

December

Opening Night

Sunday, December 18 - 6:00pm PT

Rally towel giveaway, presented by Acrisure.

Ugly Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night*

Friday, December 23 - 7:00pm PT

Clear bag and magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Anheuser-Busch

January

Pride Weekend*

Saturday, January 7 - 6:00pm PT

Pride flag giveaway, presented by McDonald's

Sunday, January 8 - 3:00pm PT

Firebirds pride logo sticker, presented by McDonald's

February

Pink in the Rink Night*

Saturday, February 4 - 6:00pm PT

"I Pink For" rally towel giveaway, presented by Eisenhower Health

Hometown Heroes Night

Saturday, February 18 - 6:00pm PT

presented by Liuna

March

Military Night*

Saturday, March 11 - 6:00pm PT

Military coin giveaway, presented by Spotlight 29

Fuego's Birthday

Sunday, March 12 - 3:00pm PT

Youth jersey giveaway, presented by Verizon

St. Patrick's Day*

Friday, March 17 - 7:00pm PT

Koozie giveaway, presented by O'Caine's Irish Pub

Pucks and Paws

Sunday, March 19 - 3:00pm PT

Travel dog bowl giveaway, presented by Firstbank

April

Kraken Night

Saturday, April 1 - 6:00pm PT

Co-branded hat giveaway, presented by Alaska Airlines

Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, April 8 - 6:00pm PT

Inaugural banner giveaway, presented by Acrisure

* specialty jersey auction

Dates, times, themes, and giveaway items are subject to change.

Groups tickets for 10 or more will be available for each game. To inquire about group outings, fan experiences, and fundraising opportunities.

Group Tickets

The Firebirds will face off for their Home Away from Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area. For more ticket and matchup information.

Seattle Games

Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.