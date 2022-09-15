Firebirds Release Inaugural Season Promotional & Theme Night Schedule
September 15, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The 2022-2023 promotional schedule showcases 12 nights highlighting a variety of special themes including Pride, Pink in the Rink, Hometown Heroes, Military Appreciation, Fuego's Birthday and more! Each theme night will include special events, activations and in-game programming, group packages, giveaway items and much more. In addition, several themed events will feature specialty jerseys worn by the players that will be available for purchase through online auction opportunities where fans will be able to raise and contribute funds to local charity organizations.
The full promotional schedule for the Firebirds' inaugural season includes:
December
Opening Night
Sunday, December 18 - 6:00pm PT
Rally towel giveaway, presented by Acrisure.
Ugly Sweater/Teddy Bear Toss Night*
Friday, December 23 - 7:00pm PT
Clear bag and magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Anheuser-Busch
January
Pride Weekend*
Saturday, January 7 - 6:00pm PT
Pride flag giveaway, presented by McDonald's
Sunday, January 8 - 3:00pm PT
Firebirds pride logo sticker, presented by McDonald's
February
Pink in the Rink Night*
Saturday, February 4 - 6:00pm PT
"I Pink For" rally towel giveaway, presented by Eisenhower Health
Hometown Heroes Night
Saturday, February 18 - 6:00pm PT
presented by Liuna
March
Military Night*
Saturday, March 11 - 6:00pm PT
Military coin giveaway, presented by Spotlight 29
Fuego's Birthday
Sunday, March 12 - 3:00pm PT
Youth jersey giveaway, presented by Verizon
St. Patrick's Day*
Friday, March 17 - 7:00pm PT
Koozie giveaway, presented by O'Caine's Irish Pub
Pucks and Paws
Sunday, March 19 - 3:00pm PT
Travel dog bowl giveaway, presented by Firstbank
April
Kraken Night
Saturday, April 1 - 6:00pm PT
Co-branded hat giveaway, presented by Alaska Airlines
Fan Appreciation Night
Saturday, April 8 - 6:00pm PT
Inaugural banner giveaway, presented by Acrisure
* specialty jersey auction
Dates, times, themes, and giveaway items are subject to change.
Groups tickets for 10 or more will be available for each game. To inquire about group outings, fan experiences, and fundraising opportunities.
Group Tickets
The Firebirds will face off for their Home Away from Home Series in Seattle this October against the Abbotsford Canucks and Calgary Wranglers. The four games will take place at three different venues in the Seattle area. For more ticket and matchup information.
Seattle Games
Coachella Valley's inaugural game will take place on Sunday, October 16, 2022, in Calgary against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds home opening game will take place at Acrisure Arena, the newest world-class concert and sports venue designed specifically for the Coachella Valley, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, against the Tucson Roadrunners. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:00pm PT.
