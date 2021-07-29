FINN the Bat Dog Returns to Las Vegas Aviators Professional Baseball Team and Las Vegas Ballpark

July 29, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Las Vegas Aviators News Release







WHEN: Saturday, July 31

WHERE: Las Vegas Ballpark®

TIME: 7:05 p.m.

FINN'S TWITTER: @finnthebatdog

The 12-game homestand will feature the return of FINN The Bat Dog!

Finn's debut will be in game three of the series on Saturday, July 31.

The Aviators will host Tacoma (July 29 - August 3) and Salt Lake (August 5-10).

Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team will open a 12-game homestand on Thursday, July 29 against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

FINN'S BIO:

FINN is the "best" bat dog in all professional baseball!

The official bat dog for the Las Vegas Aviators of Triple-A West, FINN is a fan favorite and collects the "bats" after each of his favorite players at-bats nightly at Las Vegas Ballpark.

FINN has been featured on HLN & the MLB Network!

Finn's favorite television show: Lassie; favorite movies: Cats and Dogs & Beethoven; favorite cable channel: Animal Planet.

FINN is turning the bat world upside down 1 bat at a time!

Twitter address is @finnthebatdog and trainer is @fredhassen.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from July 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.