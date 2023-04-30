Finale Canceled for Fightins and Curve

April 30, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







READING, Pa. - Sunday's game between Reading and Altoona was canceled due to inclement weather.

The Curve will travel to Richmond to begin a six-game series with the Flying Squirrels on Tuesday, May 2 at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond. RHP Kyle Nicolas is slated to take the ball in the series opener.

Altoona returns home to PNG Field on Tuesday, May 9 to take on the Akron RubberDucks. The Curve are proud to celebrate 25 years of memories in Curve, PA throughout the 2023 season. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

