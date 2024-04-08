Final Weekend Appreciation Group Rates at Blue Ridge Bobcats

April 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







As the Blue Ridge Bobcats' season draws to a close, we're thrilled to show our appreciation for our loyal fans with special group rates for our final weekend games!

Whether you're a company looking to treat your employees, a church group seeking a fun outing, or a kids' group ready for a memorable experience, we have special rates available for each night of our last weekend games on Friday and Saturday.

Group Rates:

Company Groups: Treat your employees to a night of thrilling hockey action! Contact us to inquire about special rates for company groups.

Church Groups: Gather your congregation for a night of camaraderie and excitement on the ice! Special group rates are available for church groups.

Kids Groups: Bring the little ones for a fun-filled evening of hockey! We offer special group rates for kids' groups, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all.

Come see what all the fuss is about before the end of the season! Cheer on the Blue Ridge Bobcats as they give their all in the final games of the season, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

For group rate inquiries and reservations, please contact:

276-335-2100 or jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com

Let's make the final weekend of the season one to remember with special group rates and exciting hockey action!

