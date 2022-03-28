Final Two Home Games of Regular Season

The Havoc wrap up the regular season this Friday and Saturday at the VBC with two games against the Fayetteville Marksmen:

April 1st - Fan Appreciation Night & Family 4 Pack:

Join us as we honor the best fans in hockey as the Pack rebrand as the Madison County Mystery Booms, a fan voted name, for one night only! This is also the final Family 4 Pack game of the season! You can purchase 4 tickets, 4 hot dogs, and 4 sodas for only $60 exclusively at huntsvillehavoc.com/familypack!

April 2nd - Legends Night:

Join the Havoc as we honor the Legends of Huntsville Hockey with a Legends Game at 5:00pm before the Pack take on the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:00pm. One ticket gets you into both games!

The Havoc are also excited to announce that Game 1 of the 1st Round of the 2022 Presidents Cup Playoffs will take place Thursday, April 14th at 7:00pm at the VBC! Tickets for the general public are on-sale NOW on Ticketmaster, at the VBC Box Office, or by phone at 256-518-6160.

2022-23 Season Tickets

Season tickets for the Havoc's 19th season of play will go on-sale Wednesday, March 30th at 10:00am on huntsvillehavoc.com/seasontickets! There will be a fillable online form available at that time to provide your information and desired seat location. Upon completion, a Havoc representative will reach out to complete your purchase.

Single Game Tickets

The Pack are back at full capacity! Enjoy Havoc hockey at the VBC this season with 6,000 of your closest friends! Single game tickets can be purchased by calling 256-518-6160, in-person at the VBC Box Office, or online via Ticketmaster.

Group Outings

Whether you're looking for a group outing with friends, family, or coworkers we have a package tailored perfectly for your needs! Groups of 10+ receive discounted tickets, block seating, and benefits depending on your group size! For more information, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/groups!

Birthday Packages

Come party with Chaos, Rukus, and the Havoc! Our birthday packages are the perfect way to celebrate someone in your life's big day! For more information on this season's birthday packages, visit https://www.huntsvillehavoc.com/birthday-packages! HuntsvilleHavoc.com.

