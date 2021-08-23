Final Homestand with September Promotions

August 23, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release







Fireworks! Giveaways! Theme Nights! Professional Baseball! The Reading Fightin Phils are excited to release promotional information and game tickets for our final homestand of the summer in September! With group packages, daily tickets, and buffets available, there's a spot for every kind of fan! Now's the time to get up, get out and join us at FirstEnergy Stadium for a fun, outdoor community event!

The Double-A affiliate of the Phillies will host one final home series in mid-September at America's Classic Ballpark. This includes SIX games from Tuesday, September 7 through Sunday, September 12th against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays). Join us for our Morning Game, hat giveaways, Beer Fest and so much more entertainment with us at the ballpark!

This is your LAST CHANCE THIS SUMMER to take part in the fun, watch R-Phils baseball, and enjoy a return to normalcy, please don't hesitate to secure your seats! Please visit rphils.com/tickets for the opportunity to purchase online or feel free to call the Fightins front office at 610-370-BALL! You can also visit the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium any weekday from 9-4!

All promotions are available on rphils.com/tickets! Here are the exciting things happening at the ballpark during our September series:

Tu 9/7, 7:05 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), Los Luchadores de Reading Game Cap Giveaway (First 500 Adults 15 & Over) - Savage Auto Group, R-Phils Throwback Tuesday Uniforms - Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Berks County Medical Society Night. Gates Open 6:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Wed 9/8, 7:05 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), FEATURED GAME: 19th Annual Morning Game w/ R-Phils BLACK "R-Train" Hat (First 2,000 Adults 15 & Over) - Reading Hospital, R-Phils 2021 Team Photo (First 1,000 Kids 14 & Under) - Stratix Systems, Free Berks Packing Hot Dog & Gerhart Coffee before 10AM - 830 AM WEEU, Beer Tasting Festival at the Deck w/ Fightins Craft Beer Partners - Beer Wall on Penn, 9AM Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Bobby Newton and 3 the Hard Way" - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, Pre-Game ALL Fans Stroll the Warning Track 10AM, Berks Packing Wednesday Family Fun Day: 4 Tickets w/ 4 Hot Dogs & 4 Sodas for ONLY $50 - Classic Harley-Davidson, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Berks Encore Senior Day. Gates Open 9AM. Seating Bowl Opens 10AM.

Thurs 9/9, 7:05 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), Fireworks - Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Miller-Keystone Blood Center, The Helping Company, PA Virtual Charter School, "Pride Night" R-Phils Rainbow Lanyard (First 1000 Fans) - Kutztown University and GLBTQ Resource Center at Kutztown University, R-Phils Royal Blue Throwback Jerseys Auctioned & Raffled, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Rusty Rail Brewing Company, R-Phils Throwback Thursday Uniforms - International Fireworks Retail Store Douglasville, Rip It Baseballtown Charities Batting Cages and Baseball & Softball Skills Training, Post-Game Concert w/ "Drew and the Blue" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61, 8th Annual LGBT+ / Reading Pride Celebration, Greater Reading Young Professionals GRYP Night. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Fri 9/10, 7:05 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), Fireworks - Seidel Auto Group, 5:00 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert w/ "Good Lovin Jam Band" - Ron Procopio Custom Guitars, Savage Auto Group FIESTA FRIDAY w/ Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms - Supportive Concepts for Families & The Children's Home of Reading Careers in Caring, eXp Realty Alex Betances, Humane Pennsylvania, Mahou Beer, Post-Game Concert w/ "Good Lovin Jam Band" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Gates Open 5:00. Seating Bowl Opens 6:00.

Sat 9/11, 6:45 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), Fireworks - Penn State Health St. Joseph, Mascot Band Pre-Game Concert - Truist, Pre-Game End of the Year Player Awards Ceremony, 4:45 Happy Hour: $1 Off Beer & Pre-Game Concert - Meier's Creek Brewing Company & Womelsdorf Beverage, Post-Game Concert & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing, Toss-A-Ball for Charity - Savage 61. Gates Open 4:45. Seating Bowl Opens 5:45.

Sun 9/12, 5:15 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays), FEATURED GAME: Carpenter MEGA BLAST FIREWORKS - Largest Fireworks Show in Stadium History! - Penske, "SpongeBob & Patrick" Character Appearance & Photo Session 4PM - ROG Orthodontics, 69 News Berks Edition, $1,000 Toss-A-Ball Finals - Savage 61, Bring Your Dog to the Game - Humane Pennsylvania, Berks Packing Reading Hot Dogs Tribute Uniforms - Classic Harley-Davidson, Summit Massage, LLC, ServPro Reading/Pottsville, Aspen Home Improvements, ROG Orthodontics, Post-Game Concert w/ "Damn Renegades" & $1 Off Beer - St. Boniface Craft Brewing. Gates Open 4:00. Seating Bowl Opens 4:15.

The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this season. There is absolutely nothing better than sitting OUTSIDE with family and friends in the summer sun with a cold drink and a fresh hot dog. Join us at America's Classic Ballpark to make memories that will last a lifetime. The 2021 season is presented by Pepsi.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the R-Phils at rphils.com, on Twitter and TikTok at @ReadingFightins, on Instagram @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins for all information.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.