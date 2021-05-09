Final Game Between Cubs and River Bandits PostponedÃÂ

May 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Today's game between the South Bend Cubs and Quad Cities River Bandits at Four Winds Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. Today's game will be made-up in August when the River Bandits return to Four Winds Field. Actual game date and time to be announced at a later date.

All fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's game will be able to redeem their tickets for any other South Bend Cubs 2021 regular season home game for equal or lesser value. Tickets can be redeemed by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office or by calling (574) 235-9988. Tickets do not have to be exchanged immediately.

The South Bend Cubs will travel to Beloit for six games before returning home on Tuesday, May 18 for a six game homestand against the Dayton Dragons. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. ET. It's the first Tail Waggin' Tuesday of the year presented by WellPet. Fans can bring their furry friends to the ballpark. It's also Triple Play Tuesday, presented by Kayem Foods. Purchase a game ticket, hot dog, and fountain soda for just $12 in advance.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.