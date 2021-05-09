Final Game Between Cubs and River Bandits PostponedÃÂ
May 9, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - South Bend Cubs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - Today's game between the South Bend Cubs and Quad Cities River Bandits at Four Winds Field has been postponed due to inclement weather. Today's game will be made-up in August when the River Bandits return to Four Winds Field. Actual game date and time to be announced at a later date.
All fans who purchased tickets for Sunday's game will be able to redeem their tickets for any other South Bend Cubs 2021 regular season home game for equal or lesser value. Tickets can be redeemed by visiting the South Bend Cubs Box Office or by calling (574) 235-9988. Tickets do not have to be exchanged immediately.
The South Bend Cubs will travel to Beloit for six games before returning home on Tuesday, May 18 for a six game homestand against the Dayton Dragons. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. ET. It's the first Tail Waggin' Tuesday of the year presented by WellPet. Fans can bring their furry friends to the ballpark. It's also Triple Play Tuesday, presented by Kayem Foods. Purchase a game ticket, hot dog, and fountain soda for just $12 in advance.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from May 9, 2021
- Show of Power Helps Lugnuts Clinch Series Split - Lansing Lugnuts
- Snappers Take Series Finale 7-2 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Snappers Hit Two Homers, Win Series Finale Against Timber Rattlers - Beloit Snappers
- Dragons Take Sunday Series Finale - Great Lakes Loons
- Captains Comeback Falls Short against Lansing - Lake County Captains
- Dragons Cruise to 12-1 Win on Sunday, Win 5 of 6 in Series - Dayton Dragons
- Final Game Between Cubs and River Bandits PostponedÃÂ - South Bend Cubs
- Whitecaps and TinCaps Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- TinCaps and Whitecaps Rained out on Sunday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Series Finale with Cubs Postponed - Quad Cities River Bandits
- 'Caps Bats Break out in 16-6 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Bend Cubs Stories
- Final Game Between Cubs and River Bandits PostponedÃÂ
- Jensen Takes Loss in South Bend Cubs Debut
- Early Mistakes Doom Cubs Again in 8-6 Loss
- The South Bend Cubs and Jordan Automotive Present Teacher Appreciation Night
- South Bend Suffers Their First Loss of 2021 9-8