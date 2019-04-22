Final Edition of the Inside Pitch Airs Wednesday

April 22, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - "The Inside Pitch," the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns to the airwaves Wednesday, April 24th on the Goldeyes' official broadcast partner 93.7 FM CJNU.

The show airs live from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time.

April's guest panel includes Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' catcher Kevin Garcia, Sioux Falls Canaries' manager Mike Meyer, Gary SouthShore RailCats' manager Greg Tagert, and Kansas City T-Bones' broadcaster Dan Vaughan.

Forney is heading into his 14th year as Goldeyes' manager, and his 23rd overall within the organization. During his first 13 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .545 winning percentage, 10 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017).

Garcia returns for a second season with the Goldeyes, and his sixth in professional baseball. The former Minnesota Twins' farmhand batted .273 with 18 RBI for the Goldeyes, and led the American Association with a 50 percent caught stealing rate before his season was cut short due to injury.

Meyer has managed the Canaries since 2017, and previously served as their pitching coach from 2007-14. During his playing career, Meyer helped the St. Paul Saints win the 2004 Northern League championship, and was a member of the Laredo Lemurs' coaching staff when Laredo captured the American Association pennant in 2015.

Tagert is now in his 15th season managing the RailCats, and has guided the club to the American Association playoffs each of the past two years. Tagert has won three championships with the RailCats (Northern League 2005 and 2007, American Association 2013), and has finished with the losing record just once during 23 years of managing professional baseball.

Vaughan is in his third season broadcasting for the T-Bones, and was behind the microphone last September when Kansas City won the 2018 American Association championship. Vaughan previously called games for the RailCats, and is the longtime voice of the Australian League's Perth Heat.

93.7 FM CJNU has been the Goldeyes' official broadcast partner since 2016, and will once again carry all spring training, regular season, and potential playoff games. Last October, the Goldeyes and CJNU extended their partnership through the 2020 season.

All Winnipeg Goldeyes' radio content on 93.7 FM CJNU can also be heard online at www.cjnu.ca, www.goldeyes.com, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

