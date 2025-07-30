MLS Los Angeles FC

Filthy Chip by David Martinez against Mazatlán

July 30, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC YouTube Video


Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from July 30, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central