Films on the Field Moved to Next Week

Traverse City, MI - The "Films on the Field - Presented by Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel" movies scheduled for this week (October 1st - 3rd) have been moved to next week due to the poor weather forecast. The three movie showings will all just be pushed back one week.

"The movies have been well received and we want to continue to give fans a first-rate experience," said Pit Spitters Operations Manager Kendall Patrick. "With the rain and cooler weather in the forecast, we felt it was best to move these to next week when the weather is much better."

Below is the amended schedule:

Thursday, Oct. 8th - Hocus Pocus

Friday, Oct. 9th - Toy Story 4

Saturday, Oct. 10th - Onward

Tickets and more information can be found at www.PitSpitters.com

A limited number of tickets will be sold to meet social distancing guidelines. Moviegoers will purchase a seating area for just $50 in advance which will allow them up to a maximum of six people within a 12' x 12' area on the field. Seating for each group will be a defined area where people will have room to distance while enjoying the movie.

All movies start at 8:00pm and the gates open at 7:30pm. Concessions will be available for purchase.

