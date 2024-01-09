Filion Called up to ECHL's Trois-Riviéres Lions

January 9, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that the forward Xavier Filion has been called up to the ECHL's Trois-Riviéres Lions in Quebec. It's the second call-up of the season for Filion, as he'll get the chance to play just an hour away from his hometown of Plessisville.

Filion is in his first year with the Dawgs, and has already notched eight goals, five assists, and a plus-two rating in the first 20 games of his rookie year in Roanoke. The 21-year old appeared in three games for the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers back in November, registering four shots on goal and a minus-one plus/minus rating during his time in the ECHL. Filion's four game-winning goals lead all SPHL rookies, and also lead the team for Roanoke this season. The right-shot winger had reeled off a five-game point streak leading to this call-up. The Plessisville, Quebec native previously played four seasons of junior hockey in one of Canada's top junior leagues, the QMJHL. In 236 combined regular season and playoff games, the six-foot-one forward recorded 44 goals, 63 assists, 91 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday night, January 12 at 8:00 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center, and you can watch the game on Flo or listen in on Mixlr. Roanoke will also be hosting a Bud Light Watch Party at 107 Pollard South in Vinton on Friday's game. Single game tickets for home games are on sale now at Berglund Center box office and online. Group tickets and other ticket packages are on sale now by contacting the Dawgs' front office.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.