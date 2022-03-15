Fightins to Host Talented High School Match-Ups

(Reading, PA) - FirstEnergy Stadium will be the host local high school games throughout the R-Phils season thanks to Savage Auto Group. These rivalries are set to be played at the professional Double-A ballpark of the Philadelphia Phillies. As always, America's Classic Ballpark will be full of exciting entertainment and fans are encouraged to attend!

Schedule

Tues, April 12 - Quakertown vs Central Bucks West (JV & Varsity doubleheader at 4:15)

Wed, April 27 - Hamburg vs Oley - 6:00 pm

Thurs, April 28 - Reading vs Wilson - 6:00 pm

Sat, April 30 - Wilson Tripleheader - Game 1 starting at 9:30 am (Wilson West 7th grade vs Wilson Southern 7th grade, Wilson West 8th grade vs Wilson Southern 8th grade, & Wilson JV game)

Wed, May 4 - Spring-Ford vs Methacton - 6:00 pm

Thurs, May 5 - Perkiomen Valley vs Tri-Valley - 6:00 pm

Berks County Playoffs

Mon, May 16 - BCIAA Semi-Final Playoffs - Game 1 starts at 4:15 pm

Wed, May 18 - BCIAA Championship Game - 6:00 pm

Enjoy your local teams facing off while the Fightins play on the road. These high schools will have the opportunity to compete and showcase their skills on one of the best fields in Minor League Baseball. In addition to regular season games, the Berks County High School Semifinals will be hosted on May 16th, with the championship round on May 18th.

The Grand Slam Grill concessions will be open for fans. As always parking will be free. All information will be posted on rphils.com/events. Savage Auto Group is proud to present these high school rivalries at America's Classic Ballpark.

FirstEnergy Stadium is the home of the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The stadium is located at 1900 Centre Avenue, Reading, PA 19605.

