Fightins Nominated for John Henry Moss Community Service Award

(Reading, PA) - The Eastern League has announced the Reading Fightin Phils have been nominated for the John Henry Moss Community Service Award for the second straight season. For the John Henry Moss Community Service Award, which is given to a club that demonstrates an outstanding, on-going commitment to charitable service, support and leadership, the Eastern League has recognized the Reading Fightin Phils. The winner of this award is selected by Minor League Baseball and will be honored at the Baseball Winter Meetings in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This past April, the Fightin Phils unveiled the brand new Savage 61 Dream Field, which is a facility that provides children with physical and developmental disabilities the opportunity to play baseball. The unique rubberized surface is the first field of its kind to be built in Berks County. The project is fully funded by Baseballtown Charities, the Reading Fightin Phils charitable organization. As part of the fundraising efforts the Fightin Phils have hosted three consecutive "Diamonds and Dreams Dinner Under the Stars" events. The fundraising efforts for the Dream Field were in addition to the regular charitable efforts of the franchise that included in-stadium fundraising and support for numerous charitable organizations.

"We are thrilled to be the Eastern League nominee for the John Henry Moss Community Service Award", said Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker. "The Moss award is a goal of our staff and everyone associated with Baseballtown Charities, as we continuously try to give back to the community as much as possible."

In addition, Baseballtown Charities and IM ABLE Foundation announced a partnership last January to build an adaptive playground at the new Savage 61 Dream Field Complex in Berks County. The playground will create a motivating and encouraging environment that will allow all children including those with physical or cognitive challenges to play together. Children who use a wheelchair, cane or crutches will be able to move freely throughout the playground. The surface of the playground will be rubber tile.

Baseballtown Charities' Dream League is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization based in Reading, Pa. that focuses on making dreams come true one pitch at a time. Since 2002, Baseballtown Charities has worked to build inclusive baseball diamonds as well as bonds between players, teammates and supportive communities. For more information, visit www.baseballtowndreamleague.com.

The Eastern League also announced their nominations for the Rawlings Woman Executive of the Year Award (Harrisburg), the Charles K. Murphy Patriot Award (Altoona), the Larry MacPhail Award (Hartford), and the John H. Johnson President's Award (New Hampshire).

