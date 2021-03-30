Fightins Announce Game Times for the Full Season

The Reading Fightin Phils are pleased to publicize their home game times. The organization is excited to welcome back fans to FirstEnergy Stadium for Phillies Double-A professional baseball. The R-Phils 2021 season is presented by Pepsi!

The R-Phils will open up the season at home on May 4th against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A Tigers) and finish out the year with the final home game being played on September 12th against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A Blue Jays).

Weekday games, Tuesday-Friday, will begin at 7:05pm. Saturday games will begin at 6:45pm! Games on Sundays will vary in time either 2:15, 5:15 or 6:45pm. The Fightins squad will have off every Monday.

Two notable time differences in the schedule are the Camp Kids Day on July 7th and the 19th Annual Morning Game on September 8th .

Stay tuned for the 2021 promotional schedule for the month of May to be revealed shortly!

"On Sale" date for individual game tickets will be announced at a later time. R-Phils Season Tickets, Flex Bank packages and Mini-Plans are also available. Those ticket holders will be able to select their seats for R-Phils home games in May BEFORE ANY OTHER FANS! So, the best way to guarantee that you will have seats for the games in May is to secure your Season Ticket, Flex Bank package, or Mini Plan NOW! Flex Bank ticket packages start as small as a 10-voucher package for $90. Flex Bank purchasers will have the opportunity to select their seats for specific games BEFORE individual game tickets go on sale to the general public, giving you the first opportunity to select the best seats for the games you would like to attend. Please call 610-370- BALL for all ticket related inquiries or visit rphils.com.

Advanced bookings for group outings hospitality areas are also currently available. Please call 610-370-BALL for all group information.

The R-Phils organization will be following CDC and PA State safety guidelines. More details on this will be made available as the season draws nearer and as the situation improves. Each day, more and more people are vaccinated. Each day, our society gets better and better at handling this situation. The R-Phils are blessed to play in a beautiful OUTDOOR venue and we look forward to hosting you and your family for R-Phils baseball games this summer. It will certainly feel good to sit outside at America's Classic Ballpark, FirstEnergy Stadium, and hear the "crack of the bat" again this season!

