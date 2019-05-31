Fightins and SeaWolves Will Play Two on June 11

May 31, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils have announced that on Tuesday, June 11th the Fightins and Erie SeaWolves will play two games at FirstEnergy Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Action begins with the resumption of the May 30th suspended game, which will be played in its entirety as a nine-inning game, and a seven-inning contest will follow.

The game on May 30th was suspended due to rain with nobody out and Cam Gibson at first base in the top of the second inning. The Fightins and SeaWolves were scoreless.

Gates will open on June 11th at 5 p.m. with Gluttony Night, presented by Cooper Cheese. Fans can take part in All-You-Can-Eat at the concession stands from 5-9 p.m. for only $9, thanks to Berks Packing, Moe's Southwest Grill, Tom Sturgis Pretzels, and Stroehmann's.

The night will also feature the 19th Annual Chili Festival and 12th Annual Wing Festival for Gluttony Night participants at 5 p.m.

Notorious B.O.B. will attempt an Eating World Record, presented by 830 AM WEEU, and Happy Hour with $1 off beer takes places from 5-6 p.m., presented by Rusty Rail Brewing company. A concert will be held between games, presented by Ron Procopio Guitars.

Seniors, military, and veterans receive $3 off box seats, thanks to White Star Tours and Travel Center.

Tickets are available now at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium, online at fightins.com/tickets, or by calling 610-370-BALL.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region and was voted the #1 stadium in all of Double-A by MiLB's Ben Hill. Follow the Fightins on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins. Purchase tickets at the Seidel Auto Group Deck TODAY - call or TEXT 610-370-BALL, and download the Fightins game and promotional schedule at fightins.com/calendar.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.