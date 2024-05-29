Fighting Saints Tab Casey Weitz as President

May 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have announced that Dubuque native, Casey Weitz, has been named the organization's President of Business Operations.

Weitz, who has served as a Vice President of the organization since 2020, steps into the role after Robert Miller's three-year tenure.

Weitz has been involved with the Fighting Saints since his childhood, with his family serving as a billet family for Saints players and holding season tickets.

"I would like to thank Brad Kwong, Joe Carrabino, Peter Luukko, Tim King and our entire ownership group for the opportunity to lead our organization," Weitz said. "There are so many people to thank over the years including coworkers, past and present. The guidance of Robert Miller over the past three seasons and Dan Lehv when I started with the organization prepared me for this role. I cannot thank them enough for their part in the development of my career. Lastly, I'd like to thank my family for their unwavering support of my career. If it wasn't for them, none of this is even remotely possible."

In 2012, Weitz joined the Fighting Saints staff as an intern. Weitz has held multiple roles in the Saints' business office since then, starting with being hired full-time to run the team's merchandise and community relations in 2013.

He earned a promotion to become the Vice President of Sponsorship in 2020 before transitioning to the Vice President of Business Operations in 2022.

"I'm excited to get started and pave the way for the future of our organization," Weitz added. "My goal for our front office is to become even more fan and community focused. Through everyone in our organization, we will continue to be the premier team of the USHL that sets the example of what it means to be fan and player oriented."

