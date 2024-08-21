Fighting Saints Announce Additions to 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

August 21, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints have added five events to the 2024-25 promotional schedule. These additions include three Autograph Nights sponsored by Dubuque Asphalt Maintenance and a pair of Skate with the Saints nights.

Autograph Nights will be held on September 27th, November 23rd, and January 11th.

Post-game Skate with the Saints will be held on November 9th and February 16th. Fans may bring their own skates or rent a pair from ImOn Arena.

Please note, all promotional dates are subject to change.

Single game, Flex Plan, and Group tickets are available now online, or by calling the Fighting Saints office at 563-583-6880.

