Fighting Five: Saints Visit Steel to Start Weekend

GENEVA, IL - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (31-14-0-2, 64 pts) visit the Chicago Steel (15-26-4-1, 35 pts) to start a home-and-home weekend on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Familiar Foe

The Saints and Steel have not met since a 5-2 Dubuque win on Oct. 4, but the teams will play the final three games of the season series over the Saints' next five contests.

Following this weekend's pair of games, the teams will play once more on Sunday, March 9 in Geneva, Illinois to finish the season series.

2. Hot Wheels

Cole Spicer has points in eight of his last 10 games and has five multi-point games in that stretch. Spicer leads the Saints with 0.88 points per game.

Spicer scored once and assisted twice last weekend against the U18s and has 23 points over 26 games this season.

3. Power Play

The Saints have scored a power-play goal in five-straight games and have a 47.1% success rate in that stretch.

Over the last 20 games, the Fighting Saints' power play is nearly 7% higher than its season total (24.3%), converting at a 31.1% clip in that span.

4. Deadline Done

The USHL's Trade Deadline passed on Monday with the Fighting Saints not completing any transactions on Deadline Day.

No more trades can be made, but teams are allowed to activate affiliate players as long as their season has completed.

5. Steel Stamp

The Steel are in the midst of a stretch with 10 of 12 games at home, splitting two games last weekend with a win over the U17s and a loss to Green Bay.

Chicago is last in the Eastern Conference in shots per game (24.7) and in shots against per game (35.4). The Saints outshot the Steel 47-22 in their win in Dubuque on Oct. 4, the only previous meeting between the teams this season.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 at Fox Valley Ice Arena and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

