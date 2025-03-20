Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols to Begin Week

March 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (37-14-1-2, 77 pts) visit the Madison Capitols (33-15-3-1, 70 pts) to open a three-game week on Thursday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Playoff Push

The Fighting Saints have locked up a playoff spot, but are still looking to secure a first-round bye in the Eastern Conference playoffs with eight games remaining.

First-place Dubuque opens the weekend with a seven-point lead on second-place Madison, but the Capitols have two games-in-hand over the Saints. The teams meet twice more after Thursday's game.

2. Saints Starts

The Fighting Saints have scored first in 12-straight games, touting a 26-4-1-2 record when opening the scoring.

Of those 12 opening goals, seven have come in the first five minutes of the first period and two have come in the first 30 seconds of the game.

3. Morello Magic

Jonathan Morello enters the week with a seven-game point streak and has 12 of his 27 points over his last nine games played.

Morello and linemates Gavin Cornforth and Colin Frank have found a spark playing together. In seven games as a line since Feb. 28, the trio has combined for 10 goals and 26 points.

4. 'Board Battles

The Fighting Saints have a 22-7-1-2 record in games decided by a single goal this season, including three one-goal wins in the last five games.

The lone previous matchup between Dubuque and Madison was a 4-3 Madison win on Feb. 8 in Middleton.

5. Cap Cruise

The Capitols lead the East in scoring and are top-three in the league on both special teams, led by Ryker Lee's 60 points. Lee is one of four USHL players with 60 points this season.

Madison is playing its fifth three-game week in the last six weeks and is returning home on Thursday after playing seven-straight road games.

Thursday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CDT at Bob Suter's LEGACY20 Arena in Middleton and can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from March 20, 2025

Fighting Five: Saints Visit Capitols to Begin Week - Dubuque Fighting Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.