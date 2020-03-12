Fightin Phils Statement on 2020 Season

March 12, 2020





The Reading Fightin Phils have released the following statement regarding the 2020 season:

"Minor League Baseball announced today a delay to the start of the 2020 Eastern League season. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution and with the health and safety of our staff and the Baseballtown community as the foremost priority. The R-Phils will keep our fans and partners updated as any further developments occur. Rest assured that the R-Phils will do right by our fans and partners as we all navigate these uncharted waters together. Minor League Baseball has indicated that they intend to work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. Hopefully, we will have baseball again at America's Classic Ballpark in the not too distant future. Until that time, please hold tight to those you love, and we can all work through this - together. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by coronavirus."

This afternoon, Minor League Baseball issued the following statement regarding the 2020 MiLB season:

"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."

