Fightin Phils and Fisher Cats Postponed

(Manchester, NH) - The Reading Fightin Phils (4-1) and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-3) were postponed on Tuesday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium because of a wintery mix of rain and snow. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Monday, May 13th when the R-Phils return to Manchester to start a previously scheduled three-game series.

The Fightins were coming off a 2-0 shutout in game one on Monday night, combining on the team's first one-hitter since June 3, 2014 in Harrisburg. Over their first five games, Reading pitchers have thrown two shutouts and allowed two hits or less three times. RHP Tom Eshelman will start Wednesday's finale in his season debut, and the team will have an off day Thursday before returning to FirstEnergy Stadium for Friday's home opener against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. The first 3,500 adult fans will receive an Aaron Nola R-Phils Fleece Blanket.

