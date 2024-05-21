Fightin' Fish Rally Back to Take Game Three

May 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 4-3 on Monday night at the Huntington Center.

What Happened:

Riley Sawchuk netted two goals for the Fish en route to a Western Conference Finals game three victory.

John Lethemon got the start between the pipes for the Walleye. Jacob Graves and Riley McCourt skated the blue line while Brandon Hawkins, Trenton Bliss and Alexandre Doucet led the Toledo attack.

Cale Morris split the iron for the Mavericks. Marc Olivier-Duquette and Jake McLaughlin manned the defense while David Cotton, Jake Jaremko and Cole Coskey filled out the Kansas City front.

A back-and-forth first period saw the Fish take a late lead as Sawchuk lit the lamp at 18:40 to get the scoring started. Hawkins and Grant Gabriele assisted the opening score.

That wrapped the first period with the Walleye leading the Mavericks 1-0. Toledo outshot Kansas City 10-9 in the period.

The Mavericks came right out and knotted the game at 1-1 in the second period. Nate Knoepke evened the score at 4:50. Patrick Curry and Bradley Schoonbaert assisted the score.

The Walleye restored their lead at 12:03 when Michael Prapavessis found the back of the net. Brandon Kruse and Brendan Michaelian added helpers to the tally.

Kansas City struck again at 16:32 when Knoepke scored for the second time on the night. Justin Nachbaur and Max Andreev picked apples on the equalizer.

The Walleye came right back and scored at 16:51 to reclaim the lead at 3-2. Sawchuk sniped his second goal of the game. Orrin Centazzo and Jason Willms assisted the go-ahead tally.

The Fish added on another at 19:13 when Conlan Keenan was all alone in the middle for a one-on-goal. Gabriele and Prapavessis assisted the goal.

That wrapped a huge second period with the Walleye leading the Mavericks 4-2 after 40 minutes.

The Mavericks came out of the locker room and scored right away at 1:30 when Nolan Walker snuck the puck past Lethemon on the backside. Curry and Theo Calvas assisted the tally.

After a late empty-netter by Sawchuk was called off in the final minute, the Walleye held on with strong defense to seal a game three win, guaranteeing a fifth game on Saturday.

The Walleye claimed a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Mavericks, gaining a game in the series as the Fish now trail 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals. Toledo was outshot 9-11 in the period, but outshot Kansas City 30-28 overall.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

Riley Sawchuk (2G) - TOL

Conlan Keenan (GWG) - TOL

Michael Prapavessis (1G, 1A) - TOL

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will now head to Kansas City to battle the Mavericks for the remainder of the Western Conference Finals. Game four of the series will take place at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO on Friday, May 24, 2024, with puck drop coming at 8:05 pm ET.

There will be a watch party at Fifth Third Field for the remaining games in the series.

Details: Walleye Playoff Watch Parties

