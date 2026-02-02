Fight on the Prairies
Published on February 2, 2026 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 2, 2026
- Swarm Take Down Thunderbirds in Halifax for 3rd Straight Victory - Georgia Swarm
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Saskatchewan Rush Stories
- Rush Top Roughnecks, 14-8
- Rush Down FireWolves, 15-10
- Rush Top Desert Dogs
- Rush Top Thunderbirds, 11-7
- Rush Strike down Halifax