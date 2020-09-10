Fifth Third Field to Host First Ever Concert

TOLEDO, OH- The Toledo Mud Hens and Buckeye Community Arts Network (BCAN) are excited to announce the first ever concert at Fifth Third Field on Thursday, September 24, 2020. "Rise Up LIVE! at Fifth Third Field featuring Oliver Hazard" spotlights the hometown trio indie folk band from Waterville, Ohio.

Their music is a ramshackle of uprooted-folk stomp, mixed with classic Americana spirit and humble folk tradition. The band's debut album, 34 N River, is accumulating millions of streams on Spotify. Oliver Hazard has performed at national music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Americanafest and played to a sold-out crowd last summer at the Holy Toledo! "Rooftop Sessions" in Hensville .

This one night only Live Concert event at Fifth Third Field will be the first socially distanced concert to be held in Toledo. The outfield will be divided into individual square pods that can accommodate up to eight guests. Each pod will have a 10-foot safe path surrounding all sides. Socially distanced seating is also available along the first base side of the seating bowl.

The stage is in left field with the band performing beneath the 2,500 square foot video board which will carry a live feed from BCAN to offer a full concert experience while keeping guests spread out throughout the stadium. With current safety measures in place, maximum capacity to the event will be limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance as tickets will not be available at the gate.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 6:30 p.m.

OPENING ACT | Vintz Desert

23-year-old Singer/Songwriter from Boston who's main focus is writing emotionally raw songs about love, mental health, and traveling. He spent 4 years in the Marine Corps stationed in San Diego. During this time, he was faced with adversity but used it to refine his singing and song-writing skills.

TICKET INFORMATION

Outfield Lawn (Pods) - $20 each

Seating Bowl (Pods) - $15 each

Tickets are available online at www.mudhens.com or by calling 419-725-4367 and selecting 0. If you want your group (up to 8) in one pod, all tickets must be ordered at the same time or call the number above.

NEW SAFETY PROTOCOL

Masks are mandatory and must be worn to enter Fifth Third Field. Masks can be removed once you are seated in your designated pod at least 6 feet from other groups. Hand sanitizing stations are readily available for guests throughout the ballpark. We ask guests to remain in their designated seating pods unless visiting the restroom or concession stand. Please do not enter another group's seating pod at any time.

