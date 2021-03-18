Fifth Third Field Approved for 30% Capacity

TOLEDO, OH- The State of Ohio has approved the Toledo Mud Hens safety plan to allow 30 percent capacity at Fifth Third Field when the season opens on May 4, 2021.

The team can now host up to 4,000 fans per game. The actual game-to-game capacity number will fluctuate between 2,700 and 4,000 depending on how seating pods are sold, in groups of 1-6, with all social distancing protocols in place. The 30-percent capacity number is based on the seats available in the bowl plus the additional seating areas around the ballpark.

"We'd like to thank the Governor and Ohio Health Department along with our local health advisors for their support and guidance during this process," said Mud Hens General Manager Erik Ibsen. "A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to get to this point; every approval brings us one step closer to normal. We are counting down the days till we can safely reopen and welcome our fans back."

Fans can expect the 2021 Health and Safety protocols at every game: mandatory masks for all attendees aged two years and above, socially distanced pod seating, designated entrances, digital ticketing, enhanced cleaning protocols and plenty of hand sanitizers.

Flock members will have priority tickets based on game plan type. Single-game tickets for the general public will be announced at a later time based on availability. To receive an alert when single-game tickets get released throughout the season, text BASEBALL to 1-833-585-1404.

