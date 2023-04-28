Fifth Straight Win for Rancho

San Bernardino, CA - The Quakes survived a ninth-inning rally from Inland Empire, holding on for a 3-2 win on Thursday night at San Manuel Stadium over the 66ers.

Inland Empire tallied three straight two-out hits in the ninth, scoring a run and putting the tying and winning runs on board. Quakes' reliever Gabe Emmett settled down though, getting Ben Gobbel to pop up to first baseman Dayton Dooney, securing Rancho's season-best fifth straight win overall.

The Quakes slugged a pair of solo home runs over the first two innings, as Jose Izarra led off the first with his first professional home run, making it 1-0. Chris Newell opened the second with his team-leading fifth, giving the Quakes a 2-0 advantage over Inland Empire starter Mason Albright (0-2).

Rancho starter Jerming Rosario gave up seven hits over four innings, but held Inland's offense to just one run, as they broke through in the third on an RBI hit by Matt Coutney, making it 2-1.

The Quakes got an important insurance run in the eighth, as Nick Biddison singled home Izarra to make it 3-1.

They'd need that run, as Emmett gave up a run in the last of the ninth before earning his first save of the year.

Rancho (12-6) will send Luis Valdez (0-0) to the hill on Friday, looking for a sixth straight win, while the 66ers will go with Walbert Urena (0-0) at 6:35pm.

The Quakes will be on the road until Tuesday, May 9th, when they'll return to LoanMart Field for a six-game set against the Stockton Ports with a special Education 11am Day Game to kick off the series. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

