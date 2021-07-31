Fifth Inning Rally Proves Too Much for BirdsÃÂ

July 31, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







A close game in the early innings changes to a confident Augusta lead after a four-run fifth inning by the GreenJackets. Augusta jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning on a home run to left center by Vaughn Grissom, but the Pelicans quickly answered with one of there own in the top of the second. Jordan Nwogu delievered his sixth home run of the month to right center to tie things up. Luis Verdugo kicked off the third inning with a triple to left center and would later score on a sac-fly from Ezequiel Pagan. That gave the Birds a momentary lead, but Augusta wasted no time evening the score 2-2 as Landon Stephens homered to left center with one out in the bottom of the third.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, Matt Warkentin homered to left center for a 3-2 lead and that was the last run the Birds would score. The GreenJackets plated two in the bottom of the fourth, four in the fifth, and two more in the seventh to finish on top 10-3.

Bird's starter Tyler Schlaffer went four complete innings, posting four strikeouts and giving up four runs. He gets the loss and advances to 0-2 during his time in Myrtle Beach.

After last night game the series in Augusta is tied 2-2. DJ Herz gets the start tonight and first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. Listen online here, or watch on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from July 31, 2021

Fifth Inning Rally Proves Too Much for BirdsÃÂ - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.