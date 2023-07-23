Fierce Rally Falls Short Late, Whitecaps Salvage Split

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Cubs had a chance to win both of their first two series after the All-Star Break if they could manage a series finale win against West Michigan, but South Bend's bats were stymied all afternoon and they lost the matinee battle, 5-1 to the Whitecaps.

Connor Noland took the ball for another Sunday start and after retiring the first two batters he gave up a towering solo-homer to Jace Jung, adding to his team lead with a 14th homer of the season.

Meanwhile toeing the mound for the second time in this series for the Whitecaps was Carlos Pena. Pena looked absolutely incredible on Tuesday when he tossed five perfect innings and struck out eight of the 15 batters he faced. The game plan early for Lance Rymel's squad certainly felt like it was to be aggressive early in the count. Ezequiel Pagan got plunked with the very first pitch Pena offered in, and two pitches later a Kevin Made single sent Pagan to third. On the next pitch James Triantos tied things up with a sac-fly to right. South Bend sent five to the plate in the first inning and collectively they saw just six pitches.

A bizarre third inning, and an unlucky one for Noland, saw the Whitecaps regain the lead. It began with a strikeout of Austin Murr, but the big lefty just beat out the throw from Ethan Hearn after the pitch skipped away from him. After the dropped third strike Lazaro Benitez flew out to right. Carlos Mendoza, the leadoff hitter, bounced one up the middle that looked either bound for a double play or a tough bounce off the second base bag. Instead, Made vacuumed it in but was beaten to second by Murr and his off balance throw to first was late and wild, allowing Murr to move to third on the error. Murr scored on a ground ball out to short off the bat of Brady Allen.

Noland wound up tossing five innings allowing just two runs, only one of which was earned. He didn't issue a walk and struck out four.

Pena settled in incredibly nicely though and wound up tossing five innings allowing just the one hit, despite a crazy line in which he walked four, hit a batter, and didn't tally a strikeout.

No one scored in the middle innings and then things got spicy in the seventh.

With one out Luis Santana belted a homer off Stephen Gonsalves to add what seemed like a crucial insurance run. The next three batters reached via a hit-by-pitch, single, and a walk to load the bags. Eduarniel Nunez came in and punched out Brady Allen to give the Cubs a chance to escape with no further damage inflicted. But with two down Jace Jung knocked a two-run single to seemingly put the game away, making it 5-1.

South Bend had other ideas.

The Cubs made it interesting and got two runs back right away. Felix Stevens led off the bottom of the inning with a single and with one out Christian Franklin annihilated a ball over the batter's eye in center, something I had personally never seen done in a game at Four Winds Field. The next inning Kevin Made hit a towering homer to left, also off Elvis Alvarado, and South Bend was within a run.

Pagan worked a two out walk but Made blooped out to the second baseman to end the ballgame. South Bend had a chance to win their first series at home since April but fell just shy.

Next is a crucial six-game series at Peoria.

