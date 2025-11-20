Field of Dreams Movie Site to Host 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game

Rochester, Minn - The Northwoods League and The Field of Dreams Movie Site are proud to announce that the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game on July 8 will be hosted in a new ballpark currently under construction on the site of the previous MLB games.

As part of a two-day event, the new Field of Dreams ballpark will also host the Northwoods League Home Run Challenge on Tuesday, July 7. The Home Run Challenge will comprise Northwoods League Baseball players from the Great Lakes and Great Plains divisions.

"We are thrilled to bring the 2026 Northwoods League All-Star Game to the Field of Dreams Movie Site, where baseball's past and future will collide in the most spectacular fashion," said Northwoods League President and Commissioner Ryan Voz. "This iconic Iowa cornfield that inspired millions through film is now becoming a permanent home for the national pastime, and hosting the brightest collegiate summer stars on this hallowed ground will create memories that last a lifetime-for the players, the fans, and everyone who believes that if you build it, they will come."

The Field of Dreams Movie Site is owned and operated by Dyersville Events, Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Dyersville Events, Inc. is leading the effort to preserve and expand the iconic 297-acre Field of Dreams site, ensuring it remains a place of connection, dreams, and pride for generations to come.

The new ballpark is part of a larger effort Dyersville Events has recently launched to preserve the original movie site and transform the property into a world-class destination for sports, education, and community impact. Through its Bring It Home philanthropic capital campaign, Dyersville Events is working to preserve and enhance the Field of Dreams for future generations. Learn more at bringithomeiowa.com.

Ahead of its 33rd season, the Northwoods League boasts over 410 former players advancing to play in Major League Baseball (MLB). The Northwoods League All-Star Game has displayed the talents of MLB stars such as 2023 World Series Champion, Marcus Semien (Alexandria, 2010), 2019 National League Rookie of the Year, Pete Alonso (Madison, 2014), and the third overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, Charlie Condon (St. Cloud, 2022).

The Field of Dreams Movie Site was originally the primary filming location of the film "Field of Dreams," which debuted in 1989. It has since hosted millions of visitors for various events over the past 36 years. The Site hosts baseball and softball tournaments throughout the summer and has welcomed high-profile events, including Major League Baseball games and concerts. Visitors find a wealth of activities, including house tours, field access, and overnight stays in the house.

Learn more about the Field of Dreams Movie Site at fieldofdreamsmoviesite.com. The full 2026 Northwoods League schedule along with more details on the NWL All-Star Game at the Field of Dreams Movie Site will be announced soon.







