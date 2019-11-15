Field of Dreams Foundation Accepting Funding Requests for 2020

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation is accepting funding requests from registered children's charities in Manitoba, beginning Friday, November 15th through Monday, December 16th for monies generated during the 2019 American Association season.

Funds raised during the 2019 season are available to registered children's charities within Manitoba. All requests must be submitted via the team's website www.goldeyes.com (link to application below), and should include the nature of the organization, the specific amount being requested, and the intended use of funds.

Since its inception in 1995, the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation has raised and distributed more than $2.4 Million to children's charities in Manitoba. Revenue sources include the Field of Dreams Foundation annual golf tournament, fan donations, the Fillmore Riley LLP Ks for Kids program, Manitoba Pork Piggy Bank, the TCBY Radar Pitching Booth, memorabilia auctions, and the sale of 50/50 tickets during home games at Shaw Park.

Applications may be submitted by visiting https://goldeyes.com/foundationapplication

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season on May 19th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2020 home opener is Tuesday, May 26th versus the St. Paul Saints. 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, group tickets, and skysuites are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

