Field Generals: MLS's Most Dominant Midfielders

March 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)







Enter the midfield - where the art of controlling the game reigns supreme.

Discover what it takes to dominate this battleground from some of Major League Soccer's most influential midfielders, including Sergio Busquets, Edwin Cerillo, and Obed Vargas. From unwavering confidence to relentless work ethic and elite vision, these players dictate the pace, break down defenses, and drive their teams to victory.

