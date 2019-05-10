Ficociello, Abercrombie Power Goldeyes in Exhibition

FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 10-7 in a spring training game at Newman Outdoor Field on Friday night.

Trailing 5-3 in the top of the sixth inning, Willy Garcia legged out a double to left-centre and took third when Dominic Ficociello lined a single to right. Reggie Abercrombie lined a three-run home run over the left field wall that gave Winnipeg a 6-5 lead.

Kevin Lachance led off the top of the seventh with a solo home run that made it 7-5. The RedHawks answered in the bottom of the inning on a Devan Ahart sacrifice fly.

The Goldeyes tacked on three insurance runs in the ninth when Lachance singled leading off and scored from first on Alex Perez's double down the left field line. Perez later scored on a pair of wild pitches. Ficociello added a two-out, RBI single that plated James Harris with the Goldeyes' 10th and final run.

Tim Colwell singled home a run for the RedHawks in the bottom of the ninth before Victor Capellan struck out Ahart looking as the tying run at the plate to end the game.

Harrison Cooney pitched two scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win. Carter Hope took the loss in relief for the RedHawks.

Ficociello gave Winnipeg an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first with a two-out, two-run single.

The RedHawks tied the game in the second on a Chris Jacobs solo home run to left and an RBI double from Brian Olson.

Harris doubled leading off the top of the third and scored on an Abercrombie fielder's choice to put Winnipeg back in front 3-2.

Jacobs hit a two-run double to right in the fifth to give the RedHawks their first lead. Leobaldo Pina added a two-out, RBI single later in the inning.

Tyler Garkow started for Winnipeg and took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in three innings. Garkow walked one and struck out three.

Will Solomon started for Fargo-Moorhead and also took a no-decision, allowing three earned runs on five hits in four innings. Solomon walked none and struck out four.

Ficociello finished with four hits, while Abercrombie had four RBI. Mitchell Aker worked a perfect bottom of the eighth for Winnipeg. Nine different Goldeyes had at least one base hit.

The Goldeyes and RedHawks play again Sunday afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field at 2:00 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

