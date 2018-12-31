FHL Suspends 2 Thunderbirds

Winston-Salem, NC - The Federal Hockey League announced on Sunday that Peter Cicmanec and Michael Bunn would be suspended for their actions stemming from Saturday night's 5-1 win over Mentor.

Both Cicmanec and Bunn were among those ejected and penalized after an incident at the 1:44 mark of the third period where 115 penalty minutes combined were assessed to the two teams.

Michael Bunn will be suspended for three games, Peter Cicmanec will be suspended for one. The Ice Breakers also had two players suspended from that incident.

Cicmanec will miss tonight's New Year's Eve game against the Danville Dashers and be eligible to return on Friday night when the Thunderbirds hit the road to take on the Elmira Enforcers. Bunn will miss New Year's Eve and the New York weekend trip and will be eligible to play again on January 11 against Danville when the Thunderbirds start up a 6-game homestand.

Carolina plays their final game of 2018 against the Danville Dashers tonight at 8:35 with a special skate with the players to ring in 2019 after the game. Tickets are available at TicketMaster or at the Fairgrounds Box Office.

