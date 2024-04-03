FGCU's McKee Signs with Woodchucks for Summer of 2024

Wausau, WI - Jake McKee, an infielder from Florida Gulf Coast University, is getting set to join the Wausau Woodchucks for the 2024 season.

OF - Jake McKee| 5'10" | R/R | Redshirt Junior | Florida Gulf Coast University

Before transferring the FGCU, McKee began his college career at Santa Fe College in Florida. He played there two seasons, recording 40 hits and 34 RBIs, including 2 homeruns in his sophomore season in 2022.

This season, McKee has showcased his strength in the field with a .947 fielding percentage so far. He has also recorded 10 hits so far this season, adding 6 RBIs and 6 walks in 16 games for FGCU. In his standout game this season on February 17th against TCU, McKee went 2-4 driving in an RBI as well as scoring himself.

