Fever's Road Trip Continues Friday in Portland

Published on July 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever head to Portland on Friday with four straight wins under their belt, and just two games remaining on their current road trip. Indiana was victorious in Seattle on Tuesday, defeating the Storm, 105-95, behind Caitlin Clark's 32 points. The Fever are building momentum as they embark on the second half of the season, and look to grab another win on Friday against the Fire.

Clark's 32 points, four rebounds, and seven assists led the Fever in Seattle, and Kelsey Mitchell contributed 28 points to Indiana's record-breaking scoring total. With their 105 points on Tuesday, the Fever broke the WNBA record for 100-point games in a season. Indiana has recorded 12 such games.

Mitchell's 28 points extended her personal streak of 12 consecutive games scoring 20 or more points. It's the third-longest streak of such games in league history, and Mitchell is just one game shy of tying Diana Tuarasi for the second-longest streak.

The Fire bring a three-game losing streak into Friday's matchup, and are desperate to stop the skid. Portland sits at ninth in the league standings with just a half-game lead on the Toronto Tempo in 10th place. As the top eight teams make the WNBA playoffs, the Fire look to string some wins together during their current homestand.

Guard Carla Leite has had a strong season for Portland - she's posting averages of 15.2 points and nearly six assists per game. Bridget Carleton averages nearly 14 points to complete a strong backcourt for the Fire.

The season series between the Fever and the Fire is knotted at one game each going into Friday's finale, but the two teams haven't seen one another since late May. Portland lost Sarah Ashlee Barker to injury in the meantime, and Aliyah Boston's availability is in question for the Fever after she exited Tuesday's contest early with an injury.

Indiana's matchup with Portland is the second game of a three-game road trip that concludes in Minnesota on Sunday. The Fever will return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, August 6, for a matchup with the Las Vegas Aces.

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ION - TBA WALV/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst), Kelsie Kasper (sideline reporter) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (18-10)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Portland Fire (11-17)

Guard - Carla Leite Guard - Bridget Carleton Forward - Emily Engstler Forward - Nyadiew Puoch Center - Megan DiLeo







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2026

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