Fetterly Scores Five, Prowlers Earn Nine Points over Weekend

February 17, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers secured nine points this weekend after sweeping a two-game set with the Mentor Ice Breakers and winning a Sunday matinee with the Danville Dashers. Here is how the weekend went down.

On Friday night, the Prowlers got off to a quick start when Mike Moroso found the back of the net 2:28 into the contest. Just under three minutes later, Stepan Jirovec would even up the score for the Ice Breakers. Steven Fowler would backhand a shot past the glove of Blake Scott to give Mentor a 2-1 lead about two minutes before the first period ended.

Moroso would score his second goal of the game at the beginning of the second period after a puck came loose in front of Jordan Brant. Moroso would snipe it stick side on Brant to tie up the game at two. The Prowlers would go up 3-2 in the period when Zach Zulkancyz tapped home a rebounded shot off the pads of Brant. In addition, Austin Fetterly would score twice before the period ended and Dalton Jay would have a tally to put the Prowlers up 6-2.

In the third period, Fetterly would complete the hat-trick just three minutes into the frame. It was his third hat-trick of the season and of his career. The Prowlers would win 7-2 and, in the victory, Blake Scott would make 43 saves.

In the second game, it would be all Prowlers in the first period. First, newly acquired forward Brandon Contratto found the back of the net to put Port Huron up 1-0. After that, defensemen Dalton Young and Larri Vartiainen would help put the Prowlers up 3-0 by the end of the period.

In the second period, Steven Fowler would strike for the Ice Breakers to cut the deficit to two but Mike Moroso would answer right back to get the Prowlers back to a three-goal lead.

In the third period, Jiri Pestuka would be first to find the back of the net for Mentor and cut the Prowlers lead to 4-2. With 16 seconds left in the game, Dominick Horvath would score but the Ice Breakers would fall short, losing by a 4-3 margin. In the victory, Chris Paulin made 30 saves.

With the pair of losses, Mentor sits fourth in the Eastern Division and falls to 14-22-0-3.

On Sunday, Austin Fetterly welcomed the Danville Dashers to town by scoring two goals in the first period.

Danville forward, Fred Hein would be the lone goal scorer in the second period slipping a puck through Blake Scott's five-hole to cut the score to 2-1.

In the third period, Mitch Atkins would tie the game up at two before the Prowlers really got it going. Bobby Sokol, Dalton Jay and Dalton Young would find the back of net for the Prowlers to deliver the 5-2 victory with Blake Scott making 38 saves.

Head Coach Joe Pace shared his thoughts on the weekend sweep.

"We battled hard, played our game and played as a team. We never played the other team's game and the guys believe in themselves. That's what really helped us earn nine points this weekend," Pace said. "This was a huge weekend for us and we are glad it helped push us away from Danville in the standings."

With the win on Sunday, Port Huron remains at second in the Western Division with a record of 22-12-4-0. Danville sits at third with a record of 20-15-2-3.

The Prowlers will head down to Winston-Salem, North Carolina next weekend to face the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 7:35 PM on Friday night and 6:05 on Saturday night. Both games can be heard on Mixlr.com/PHProwlers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2020

Fetterly Scores Five, Prowlers Earn Nine Points over Weekend - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.