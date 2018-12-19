FestivICE to Feature Record Number of Ice Sculptures, Three Days of Family Friendly Fun

(York, Pa.) - With nearly a month to go, the 2019 edition of York's "Laugh at the Cold" winter ice festival is already shaping up to feature more ice than ever.

Officials at Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, and presenting sponsor York Traditions Bank announced today that the January 17-19 community event on Cherry Lane will feature a record-setting 20 ice sculptures, including 15 creations sponsored by local businesses to support Children's Aid Society.

As previously announced, a portion of the sponsorship of each single-block sculpture will be donated to the non-profit that manages emergency respite care, therapy and counseling services, and clothing donations for York area children and their families.

"We are thrilled to be working with York Traditions Bank and Eventive on the next great chapter of FestivICE," said Eric M. Chase, Executive Director and CEO of Children's Aid Society. "We always appreciate a partnership that supports our services to the children of our area, but it's even better when it's such a fun, family-friendly event as this. We are really looking forward to celebrating our community and enjoying time with friends and neighbors."

Additional ice sculpture sponsorships are available at www.FestivICE.com.

Event officials also announced the schedule of activities (see below), including nearly a full day of live ice carving by chainsaw-wielding artists from DiMartino Ice Company, who will again turn more than 20,000 pounds of ice into frosty pieces of art, such as a 40-foot ice slide the celebration's youngest attendees will be able to ride for free.

DiMartino sculptors will also bring back their popular interactive carving, as well as the famous FestivICE Yeti throne seen in photos taken by countless attendees of FestivICE of years past. DiMartino artists will honor Dr. Martin Luther King on his holiday weekend by paying tribute to him and heroes inspired by his message in their ice sculptures.

Also new this year, York Flea will invite select vendors to offer their unique handmade and vintage wares in Central Market during FestivICE, joining a large number of Beaver Street and Market Street shops and restaurants in giving Yorkers more reasons to brave the cold.

While additional elements are still being added to this year's festival, organizers did release the following schedule for the three-day event in Cherry Lane:

Thursday, January 17

5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Make Your Own Superhero Cape at Creative York (part of CelebrateARTS)

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - York Young Professionals Third Thursday Social at the Ice Park in Cherry Lane

7:00 p.m. - Free screening of The Incredibles at the Capitol Theater (part of CelebrateARTS)

Friday, January 18

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Live ice carving by DiMartino Ice Company

Noon - Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Free Silent Disco Afterparty at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Studio (part of CelebrateARTS)

Saturday, January 19

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Family Day the Agricultural and Industrial Museum

Noon to 3:00 p.m. - York Flea in Central Market

Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

Children's activities in Central Market

Live music at Mudhook Brewing Co.

Anna and Elsa character appearances

Appearances by the FestivICE Yeti and the York Revolution's DownTown

Noon, 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. - "Yeti Stomp" interactive dance in Cherry Lane

3:00 p.m. - Free screening of The Incredibles at the Capitol Theater (part of CelebrateARTS)

4:15 p.m. - "Show Me How To Live" Band in Cherry Lane

Additional information is available and continuously updated at www.FestivICE.com

