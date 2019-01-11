FestivICE Fills Next Weekend with Free Fun

January 11, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - FestivICE presented by York Traditions Bank returns next weekend, and organizers have scheduled an official ribbon cutting ceremony to kick off York's biggest annual ice festival yet.

Officials at Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, announced today that FestivICE presented by York Traditions Bank will officially open Thursday, January 17, at 5 p.m. with help from York City Mayor Michael Helfrich and others in a ribbon cutting ceremony at Cherry Lane Park.

Following comments by Helfrich and representatives from York Traditions Bank and Children's Aid Society (the beneficiary of the festival's sponsored ice sculptures), the FestivICE Yeti and others will participate in a ceremonial first slide down the 40-foot ice slide that will be free for kids during the three-day event.

The free community event on Cherry Lane will feature a record-setting number of ice sculptures, including more than 15 creations sponsored by local businesses to support the emergency respite care, therapy and counseling services, and clothing donations managed by Children's Aid Society.

Additional sponsorship opportunities are available by calling the York Revolution's Vice President of Business Development Nate Tile at (717) 801-4482.

Chainsaw-wielding artists from DiMartino Ice Company will again turn more than 20,000 pounds of ice into frosty pieces of art and honor Dr. Martin Luther King on his holiday weekend by paying tribute to him and heroes inspired by his message in their ice sculptures.

Here is the complete schedule for FestivICE presented by York Traditions Bank:

Thursday, January 17

5:00 p.m. - Ribbon cutting ceremony

5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Make Your Own Superhero Cape at Creative York (part of CelebrateARTS)

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - York Young Professionals Third Thursday Social at the Ice Park in Cherry Lane

7:00 p.m. - Free screening of The Incredibles at the Capitol Theater (part of CelebrateARTS)

Friday, January 18

11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. - Live ice carving by DiMartino Ice Company

Noon - Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Free Silent Disco Afterparty at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts Studio (part of CelebrateARTS)

Saturday, January 19

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. - Family Day at the Agricultural and Industrial Museum

Noon to 5:00 p.m. - York Flea in Central Market

Noon to 5:00 p.m.

Ice slide open (free for kids 12 and under)

Children's activities in Central Market

Live music at Mudhook Brewing Co.

Anna and Elsa character appearances

Appearances by the FestivICE Yeti and the York Revolution's DownTown

Noon, 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. - "Yeti Stomp" interactive dance in Cherry Lane

3:00 p.m. - Free screening of The Incredibles at the Capitol Theater (part of CelebrateARTS)

4:15 p.m. - "Show Me How To Live" Band in Cherry Lane

Additional information is available and continuously updated at www.FestivICE.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 11, 2019

FestivICE Fills Next Weekend with Free Fun - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.